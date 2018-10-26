You Can Finally See Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress IRL

It's been five months since Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in a Givenchy gown at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and now the Clare Waight Keller designed dress is on display for the public to see.

Starting today, the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress is on display in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle for a special new exhibit, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan's dress is on display in the center of the room alongside a frockcoat uniform identical to the Duke of Sussex's wedding day uniform, which he still needs for use.

Prince George's page boy outfit and Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress from the couple's royal wedding are also on display in the exhibit.