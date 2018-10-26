Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth on Why Wicked Is More Relevant Than Ever 15 Years Later

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 8:24 AM
For 15 years, Wicked has captivated audiences and shows no signs of slowing down. The Broadway show has an anniversary special on NBC, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, should that be any indication of just how popular the Wizard of Oz prequel musical is. Bonus points for you, reader, if you started singing "Popular" after just reading the word.
The show's impact on its audience is not lost on its original stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who reunite to host the special airing Monday, Oct. 29, nor are they surprised to see Wicked still going strong after all these years. Most Broadway shows barely last a season or a year, let along 15 years.
"I think it still resonates and I have proof of it, because I'll do a concert, or a show, and a little girl will come up to me who's clearly not been old enough to see me in Wicked, right?" Chenoweth laughed. "And they'll say, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my favorite show.' So, it continues on. The themes are love and friendship and forgiveness and that's what we look for in life."
And then Chenoweth got even deeper. "Sometimes it's hardest to have forgiveness and love and all those themes with people you love the most, and I think that's what Wicked does so well," she said.
Menzel said she's not surprised Wicked is still going strong 15 years later.
"It's always been a powerful piece about two female characters at the center, at the heart of it, which was always really great and unique to begin with, which is even more relevant today. Even more important," Menzel said.
A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years of Wicked airs Monday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. on NBC. The special features performances by Chenoweth, Menzel, Ariana Grande, Pentaonix and more.
