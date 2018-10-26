Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth on Why Wicked Is More Relevant Than Ever 15 Years Later

"I think it still resonates and I have proof of it, because I'll do a concert, or a show, and a little girl will come up to me who's clearly not been old enough to see me in Wicked, right?" Chenoweth laughed. "And they'll say, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my favorite show.' So, it continues on. The themes are love and friendship and forgiveness and that's what we look for in life."

And then Chenoweth got even deeper. "Sometimes it's hardest to have forgiveness and love and all those themes with people you love the most, and I think that's what Wicked does so well," she said.

Menzel said she's not surprised Wicked is still going strong 15 years later.