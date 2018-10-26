Maisie Williams' Game of Thrones Reunion Is So Cute It'll Make the Night King's Heart Melt

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 7:16 AM

Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Richard Madden

It was a Stark family reunion for Maisie Williams. The Game of Thrones star's role in the London production I and You brought out the family, including Jon Snow and Robb Stark. Yep, Kit Harington and Richard Madden came out to support their costar.

You might be wondering what's different about them, why they look a little…odd. It's because they're smiling. They're not covered in snow and dirt while waging war with the Night King. Speaking of the Night King, the photo Madden and Williams both posted to their respective Instagram accounts is sweet enough to make his cold heart melt.

Also, while we're thinking about it: RIP Robb Stark.

Madden can be seen in the new Netflix series The Bodyguard (and while you're Netflixing Madden, check out his comedic turn in the flick Ibiza), meanwhile Williams and Harington will both be back in Westeros for the final season of Game of Thrones, which is set to debut sometime in 2019. Yes, it's been a long time since you've seen a new episode, everybody is well aware, have patience.

"The final season's taking a long time because it's the biggest thing we've ever done," series co-creator David Benioff said backstage at the Emmys where the HBO drama took home the Outstanding Drama Series prize. "It was nearly a full year in Belfast either prepping it or actually shooting it. I think when people see it they're going to understand why it took so long. The last season is far beyond what we've ever attempted before."

Again, Game of Thrones returns in 2019. Chill.

