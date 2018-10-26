Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Skin Bleaching Rumors

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram on Thursday to shut down rumors she had bleached her skin.

The speculation started earlier this week after the former Destiny's Child star posted pictures from a recent photo shoot on the social network.

In a since-deleted Instagram Stories video that was captured by several fan accounts, Rowland said she "never [answers] questions like this" because she thinks "it's so stupid;" however, she decided to set the record straight this time.

"I am not the one to bleach my skin, nor do I want to bleach my skin, nor do I have to bleach my skin," she said. "I don't even think that—it's not for me. So, don't go saying stupid stuff like that. You ever thought that it could be the lighting?"

At the end of her video, she added, "Dude, I am still chocolate. Forever chocolate. Proud to be chocolate."