Everything You Love About Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia Is on Display in Get a Room

Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia are back on Bravo. The stars of the original Queer Eye return to their old stomping grounds for a different kind of makeover show: home décor. Thom was Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's design expert and Carson served as the fashion guru. Now, Carson is taking his flair for fashion and tackling interior design with the help of his pal.
"I really love interior design, I always have. I tell the story about how my mom was getting new drapes for our house and this decorator form Allentown came and I was like, ‘Oh no!' and I was the sassy gay who was like, ‘No, we're going to do this,'" Carson told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I was like 10."
Carson said he's always wanted to do interior design, but he stumbled into fashion. "I've always loved interiors," he said. He bought a house in his hometown and decided to renovate it from top to bottom, thinking it'd be fun and easy. It wasn't easy, he said, and the mistakes he made sparked him to get into the business.
"Thom is such a genius at it…I was like, ‘Can I just tag along and learn the science?' And then we were like, ‘Wait a minute, this is kind of good stuff, we should maybe make a show,'" Carson said.
Get a Room with Caron and Thom airs Fridays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
