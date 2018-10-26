You'll Wanna Get "Lost in Japan" With Shawn Mendes After This

YouTube
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 5:15 AM
YouTube
How quickly can you get to Tokyo?
Late last night, Shawn Mendes unveiled the latest music video for "Lost in Japan (feat. Zedd)." It's the official second single off his self-titled third studio album, following "In My Blood" and the promotional single "Nervous." Jay Martin directed the music video, which was inspired by Sofia Coppola's Oscar-winning film Lost in Translation. Mendes plays Bill Murray's character, Bob, while 13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe plays Scarlett Johansson's character, Charlotte.
The video features iconic shots from the film, like Mendes sitting on the edge of his bed in a bathrobe. And by the time it's over, his fans will probably want to book a ticket to Japan ASAP.
Need proof? Here's how Mendes feels about his fans' reactions:
Earlier this year, Mendes told Billboard "Lost in Japan" was inspired by Justin Timberlake. "It was me being extremely creative and out there and just kind of going for it," he explained. "I had this dream that I was lost in this country, and I woke up the next day and we had this cool piano part and the song was birthed. It sounds great when you say a song was birthed, but..."
When E! News interviewed Mendes before his album was released, the singer-songwriter teased, "The first couple singles are a huge contrast from each other. One's rock and one's more on the R&B side. It's kind of how the entire album is; it's a hybrid of music in a really cool way."
Earlier this month, Mendes performed "Lost in Japan" at the 2018 American Music Awards. "Zedd and I have been friends for a really long time," he told E! News. "We wanted to do something together and he loved the song. The performance is actually one of my favorites."
Mendes is currently gearing for his world tour, kicking off March 7, 2019.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?