John Mayer and His "Sub-500" Women: An Attempt at Cataloging His Every Conquest

His body is a wonderland. And a busy one, at that.

Earlier this week, John Mayer broke the internet and our brains when he sat down with Cazzie David on his unofficial Instagram live show, Current Mood, and admitted that, when it comes to number of sexual partners, he was in the "sub-500 gang." And once we realized that he was, in fact, saying "sub-500," and not "soft 500" as many misheard, we'll admit, it left us with a whole lotta questions.

First off, how? We're not in the business of shaming folks for what's going on in their bedrooms—as long as it's consensual and no one's getting hurt, you do you!—but "sub-500" seems as though it's a pretty large number, no? How does one find enough time in their day, their week, their month, their year to woo that many partners? We're exhausted at the mere thought of it. Our friends over at The Cut did the math and, factoring in an unsubstantiated claim that Mayer lost his virginity at 24 and ignoring any periods of supposed monogamy, it comes out to 25 partners a year and, at most, a new partner every 14.4 days. And we're going to trust them on that because math makes our heads hurt.