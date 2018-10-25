10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

If you fancy yourself a girly girl, finding a fall outfit that works for you can be a challenge.

Bulky layers are not your usual jam, but a girl's got to stay warm in the cold. But question: Can you look chic and weather-appropriate at the same time? If you're wearing a sweater dress, yes you can.

The sweater dress often gets overlooked because it can seem bulky and shapeless, but one look around the internet and you'll see that could not further from the truth. Today's iterations are sexy, stylish and ultra-flattering.

Even better, these 10 are all under $100.

Turtleneck

BUY IT:  TOPSHOP Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $75

Hooded Sweatshirt

BUY IT:  by the way REYNA HOODED SWEATSHIRT DRESS, $74

Bodycon

BUY IT:  by the way ALIZA SWEATER DRESS, $66

Thigh-High Slit

BUY IT:  About Us GABRIELLE SWEATER DRESS, $68

Casual Cotton

BUY IT:  About Us STEPH SWEATER DRESS, $68 

V-Back

BUY IT:  CHELSEA28 V-Back Shift Dress, $84

Open Back

BUY IT:  by the way AZALEA OPEN BACK SWEATER DRESS, $72

Off-the-Shoulder

BUY IT:  About Us AUBREE SWEATSHIRT DRESS, $68

Ribbed

BUY IT:  CASLON® Ribbed Sweater Dress, $79

Bell Sleeves

BUY IT:  BARDOT Tash Sweater Dress, $99

