Julia Roberts on Hollywood's Age Discrimination Against Women: "That's Made-Up Bulls--t"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Julia Roberts

Jordan Strauss/January Images/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts is opening up about her career and the entertainment industry.

The Homecoming star speaks candidly about the "bulls--t" ageism in Hollywood, equal pay and her new Amazon series in a new interview with the i newspaper, out Friday. With just days left until Homecoming premieres, Roberts tells the outlet that the psychological thriller is "a great old-fashioned yarn set in this really modern conundrum of a morality play."

"I heard the podcast and, many months later, I got a call about getting together with Sam Esmail [Mr Robot]. We had a Facetime meeting and I fell under the spell of his unique, nerdy genius," she reveals. "He's a total treasure and I loved every minute we spent together creatively and socially."

Read

Julia Roberts Is Losing It in the Homecoming Trailer

Julia Roberts, 2018 Toronto Film Festival, TIFF

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

While the Oscar winner has had a long, successful career, she does acknowledge the age discrimination in Hollywood.

"I think that's made-up bulls--t that at a certain age, the bell is going to ring and you are done, go on back home," she says. "It's silly and I don't think anybody buys into that. I don't think I am special. I've always been fortunate that I have always found the work I am looking for. I mean, 30 years is a long time and I am grateful and satisfied."

Roberts also discusses the fight for equal pay for women, telling the outlet, "It's an ongoing thing that we wish was more in the rear view. But every day… today I know the World Surfing League announced that they will have equal pay for their female surfers and male surfers. And Manchester United has a female team that started this year. I think there are places where people are really making those efforts in the right direction. So if it's a little bit of time, then we have to take it and be happy for it."

This in an extract from the full interview with Roberts, available to read in this Friday's issue of the i newspaper.

Homecoming premieres Nov. 2 on Prime Video.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Julia Roberts , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Legacies

Legacies Might Just Be Your Witch/Vampire/Werewolf Dream Show

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

Meghan Markle, Rings

Meghan Markle's Stacked Rings Might Reveal When to Expect the Royal Baby

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Cardi B Says She Turned Down a "7-Figure" Deal to Share First Photos of Baby Kulture

Casey Anthony, Most Followed Crime Stories

Casey Anthony's Dad Still "Can't Trust Her" 7 Years After Murder Trial and Acquittal

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.