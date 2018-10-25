Legacies Might Just Be Your Witch/Vampire/Werewolf Dream Show

This fall TV season might have saved one of its best for last.

The CW's Legacies finally makes its debut tonight, the last of the new broadcast shows to premiere this fall, and if you ask us, it's good. The show takes place in the Salvatore Boarding School established at the end of The Vampire Diaries, run by headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis), and filled with supernatural kids, like Alaric's twins, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), the werewolf/vampire/witch hybrid whose miraculous birth spawned The Originals.

The show is technically a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals but Davis, who has played Alaric since season one of TVD, likes to think of it more as the third in a trilogy.

"I've always [cringed] at the idea of these being spinoffs, so I've been actively pushing the concept that it actually completes the trilogy," Davis tells E! News. "It's interesting because you know The Vampire Diaries [was] the love triangle. It was Nina [Dobrev], Ian [Somerhalder], and Paul [Wesley], it was very much their show and the tone of the show was amplified by that love triangle. The Originals is very much Joseph [Morgan] and Daniel [Gillies] and Charles' [Michael Davis] show and amplified their voice and their tone and their style. And I'm very proud that this will amplify sort of my style and Danielle's style."