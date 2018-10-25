Casey Anthony's Dad Still "Can't Trust Her" 7 Years After Murder Trial and Acquittal

REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool; Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/POOL
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 1:57 PM
REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool; Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/POOL
It's been almost a decade since Casey Anthony was famously found not guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee and her estranged father George Anthony appears conflicted about the idea of reconciling with her, even if she had another child.
The 2011 murder trial and its shocking verdict made national headlines and the case earned Casey. now 32, the nickname "the most hated mom in America." Casey has visited and communicated with both her parents since the trial, but minimally and is these days reportedly not on speaking terms with her father. During the trial, her defense team alleged that George molested her and helped to cover up Caylee's death. He denied the accusations.
In recent years, George and Casey's mother, Cindy Anthony, have spoken to the media a few times about their daughter and the murder case. On Thursday, they appeared together on the Dr. Oz Show, where Dr. Oz asked George and Cindy how they would feel if they found out their daughter was open to having another child, as recently reported by People.
"Knowing now that she could potentially possibly be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time," George said. "I hope whatever life she has left, that she makes something positive happen in her life. If she is granted a chance to have another child, I hope the child is strong, grows up to be a worthwhile part of society, and the person that she has the child with, I hope they are going to love her and the child immensely."
The Twisted Case of Casey Anthony: Sifting Through the Evidence and Lies That Prevented Justice for 2-Year-Old Caylee Anthony
Harpo Productions
"Would I ever be part of that child's life? I don't think so," he said. "Because Casey and I right now, it is like oil and water—one of us is floating, one of us is sinking. We're just not connected anymore, and that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can't trust her. I can't trust the things she's going to say out there. I know she's given some other interviews that she said she was never going to do, and things she's said and done, it's just, it's wrong. She needs to just not be here anymore."
"What do you mean, not be here anymore?" Cindy asked.
"She doesn't need to exist anymore, as far as I'm concerned," George replied.
"Well, that's kind of mean," Cindy said. "That's weird, because for years, he has said to me, 'I wish I could have a relationship with Casey'...and the last time we saw Casey, I went out to the garage and I said, 'I'm sorry that she's still here.' And he goes, 'Is she staying for dinner?' I said, 'She wasn't planning on it.' He goes, 'Well ask her.' There's a difference here. He doesn't want to own up-"
"I'm trying," George said. "I've tried."
Orlando Sentinel/MCT via Getty Images
"I think what it is, is because he was accused of such a heinous thing against her, that it has hurt him so hard," Cindy said. "I think it is a defense mechanism to want to push her away. But I know deep down, I know he loves that girl a lot."
George later said, "I would love to have something with her. I mean, I know she's moved on through life, I understand that she is seeing someone. They're very involved, which is great—I'm glad for her."
"I just wish she would come forward, she would want to talk to me, just me and her," he continued. "Someone can be on the sidelines, watch what was going on but give me and her a chance to sit down and talk."
When Dr. Oz asked what he would tell Casey if he did talk to her, George said, "I don't know how many questions I would ask her. I don't know how many times she could go over and over before I might believe her. I mean, I would hope she would want to meet with me, but I don't think she will."
George said he still loves Casey but doesn't "like" her or "what she represents."
"I don't like that she's got free will to do anything she wants to do anymore, which...might be a controversy here, but I hope she can be successful someday," he said. "I would love her to be able to change somebody's life for the better and be a better person herself. Am I gonna ever see that? No. I'll never walk her down the aisle. I think any father gets joy and excitement and tears when they know they can walk their daughter ultimately down the aisle...I'll never have that."
A Comprehensive Timeline of Literally Everything Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Has Ever Said About Her
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?