Tyler the Creator Involved in Car Crash After Falling Asleep at the Wheel

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 1:51 PM

Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator is catching up on his sleep after crashing his Tesla into a parked car late Wednesday night.

The morning after the incident, the rap star went on Instagram to let his followers know he is safe and sound, despite the scary-looking pictures. In a selfie shared to his Instagram Story, he wrote, "My big doopy ass usually go to sleep 10:30 (I wake up at 7 er morn) and guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few seconds while driving home."

Thankfully, he said his car, which he calls "lil mama," escaped the incident without a single scratch. Although, pictures of the crash tell a different story. As for Tyler, he said, "I calmly jumped out the back and called the people."

Nonetheless, Tyler acknowledges that he might be a "dumb ass b--ch" for dozing off at the wheel of his car. 

Post Malone Involved in Car Crash Weeks After Emergency Plane Landing

Tyler concluded his statements by making a shout out to none other than Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla. "Thanks elon for the excessive airbags u a qt," he said. "good day sir."

The rapper is now back to promoting his newest song, "You're a Mean One," for the upcoming holiday movie Dr.Seuss' The Grinch

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

