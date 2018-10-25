Maluma Talks About His Famous MTV VMAs Kiss and Going Blond

A performance by Maluma might contain custom suits, pyrotechnics, and a kiss?

Well, it sure did at his 2018 MTV Video Music Awards' performance when he received a kiss from one of his dancers. Will history repeat itself today at the Latin American Music Awards? We'll have to tune in tonight and see!

As we've seen on social media, "Maluma Baby" switched up his look a few days ago and is sporting a new hair color. Check out in the video above how Latinx Now's Nastassja Bolivar jokes around about his hair and he tells her what inspired this change.

The Colombian star was heading out of Latin AMA rehearsals when the show caught up with him and got to chat about it all.

Along with being nominated for four awards, he will also receive The Extraordinary Evolution Award plus his top-secret performance.

The show is set to broadcast live tonight from Hollywood at 8 PM ET on Telemundo. Don't miss the red carpet live stream on Telemundo's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.