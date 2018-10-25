Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunites to Send "Best Witches" to Chilling Adventures Stars

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 10:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina

Instagram

Reunited and it feels so witchy!

Ahead of the launch of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the stars of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited to give the new cast some advice. Melissa Joan Hart, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea teamed up with Netflix to send their "best witches" to the Chilling Adventures cast in a new Instagram video.

"So tomorrow, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Netflix," Hart says in the video. "And I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, AKA the new Sabrina Spellman. By the way, from one Sabrina to the other...if you're ever given a choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum."

Read

Should We Be Worried for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Sabrina and Harvey?

"I just wanted to say hello to the new Harvey, Ross Lynch," Richert says. "I hear the new Sabrina is scarier and pretty damn twisted. I'm rooting for you buddy. Stay alive!"

Next up is Rhea, who sends her "best witches" to Lucy Davis for being Aunt Hilda 2.0.

"And now I get to be Etta Candy. I'm so excited," Rhea says. "Can't wait to see the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Broderick also says how excited she is to see the new series and witches Miranda Otto (Aunt Zelda) "all the best."

"From our cover to yours, best witches!" the cast says.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts Friday on Netflix.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa Joan Hart , Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

This Is What Happened When American Horror Story's Adina Porter Showed Joan Collins Her Tinder Matches

Modern Family

Why Modern Family's "Significant" Death Was a Major Letdown

Keltie Knight, LADYGANG

LOL! LADYGANG's Keltie Knight Hilariously Tries to Serenade Ed Sheeran With an Original Song

Chrissy Teigen, Haunted House

Chrissy Teigen Shrieking Her Way Through a Haunted House Will Make Your Day

Modern Family

The Real Reason Modern Family Killed Off a Character

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, Hunter March

3 Things You Need to Know About Nightly Pop's Hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March Before the Show's Premiere

Grey's Anatomy

Teddy Is Back and Freaking Out on Grey's Anatomy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.