Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless for New Magazine Cover

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 9:23 AM

Lily-Rose Depp, V Magazine, Winter 2018

Luke Gilford

Lily-Rose Depp ditched her shirt for her latest cover shoot. 

The 19-year-old model and only daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was chosen as V Magazine's Winter 2018 cover girl. Posing for photographer and friend Luke Gilford, the teenage star draped her arms over her chest as she gazed into the camera against a water backdrop for the blue and purple cover shot. 

As the actress noted in her interview with fellow actress and Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart, she and Gilford were aiming for an honest vibe with the vivid shoot. "Luke is a really good friend of mine and has been for years. It's nice being able to work with people like that—like doing this interview with you—someone that I know," she told the Twilight alum. "Luke knows me so well and I've shot with him before, just by ourselves."

Celebs' Hottest Topless Instagrams

Lily-Rose Depp, V Magazine, Winter 2018

Luke Gilford

Lily-Rose Depp, V Magazine, Winter 2018

Luke Gilford

However, Depp was not by herself for this shoot. In another snap, she posed with Pamela Anderson in a playful and colorful shot with their backs to each other. The Baywatch alum showered the young model with compliments as she likened her to a little sister. "Lily is a beautiful spirit," the Playboy model told the magazine. "I feel a sweet bond, as if Anaïs Nin and I had a little sister, and maybe the same parents. Lily is very aware of her uniqueness and beauty. [She is] innocent but aware."

The model has seemingly impressed stars she's crossed paths with, including fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld.

"I did my first campaign for [Chanel] when I was 15, which was crazy. I remember when they told me, I thought I was dreaming. For a 15-year-old girl to be told that, I was just so excited and just couldn't believe that they wanted me," she recalled of working for the fashion house, for which Lagerfeld serves as head creative director. "Karl and I actually met when I was like eight, with my mom. He's so sweet. It really is rare to find someone like that who is such an icon in so many ways, and has been for so long, but who is just such a genuinely sweet and welcoming person." 

The model further noted, "We will send each other pictures of our cats."

The new issue of V Magazine hits newsstands on November 8. 

