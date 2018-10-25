EXCLUSIVE!

Irina Shayk Opens Up About Balancing Motherhood and Modeling

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 8:46 AM

Irina Shayk has mastered the art of balance.

In addition to being a supermodel, flying all over the world for work, Shayk is also a mom to her and beau Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, 1. The couple welcomed their first child together in March 2017.

On top of becoming a first-time mom and continuing to grow her thriving modeling career, Shayk has now also added designer to her list of achievements, as she's teamed up with Ellen Tracy for a new capsule collection at Lord & Taylor. So how does she manage to do it all?

"I think now a woman has the freedom to work and to be a mom and to be herself," Shayk tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "I think it's really important to remember that a woman is the strongest one and that if we want we can manage everything at the same time."

Shayk continues, "And it's really important to just be yourself and just remember who you are and manage everything, because we can manage everything if we want to."

"If you love to do something you can manage," Shayk later adds, "You can manage your time, you can manage your passion."

Since Shayk has been able to find a balance between her personal and professional life, does she see herself as an example to fellow models hoping to achieve that same success?

Irina Shayk for Ellen Tracy capsule collection available at Lord & Taylor.

