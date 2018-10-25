Jenelle Evans and David Eason Show PDA After Assault Allegations

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 8:32 AM

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are all about the PDA after their recent drama.

Last week, it was revealed that on October 13, the Teen Mom 2 star called the police from their North Carolina home to report that her husband had assaulted her. After her 911 call was made public, Jenelle told E! News that the incident was a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding" and that they are "totally fine." David posted photos of the two with their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Ensley, saying, "We have never been happier, thanks for asking!"

On Wednesday, Jenelle, 26, shared on Instagram two selfies of her and David, 30—including one showing him kissing her on the cheek.

"We love good food. #DinnerDate #BeardGoals #GetSilly," she wrote.

Photos

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

Last Friday, David had shared on Instagram a video of him and Jenelle on a dinner date, with him making a sexual joke about her as she smiles.

Jenelle and David have been married for just over a year. In addition to Ensley, she has two sons from a previous relationship, while David has a son and daughter.

During the weekend, Jenelle and David attended her 9-year-old son Jace's soccer game and also took him and Ensley to a pumpkin patch, along with the Teen Mom 2 star's mother Barbara Evans. She and Jenelle had for years fought over the custody of Jace.

"We are all so proud of Jace, he is a magnificent soccer player!" David wrote on Instagram. "I'm also very proud of Jenelle and Barb for working together and getting along so well!

