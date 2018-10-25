Chrissy Teigen Shrieking Her Way Through a Haunted House Will Make Your Day

Is there anything better than a good Ellen DeGeneres celebrity scare? Yep, Ellen DeGeneres sending celebrities through haunted houses. It was Chrissy Teigen's turn to face the dark hallways and bloody faces with executive producer Andy Lassner when The Ellen DeGeneres Show sent them through the Purge Maze at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

"I would like to say Andy was really brave, but that would be a total lie," the talk show host said introducing the segment.

The duo put on a brave face ahead of the five-minute maze, but it quickly fades away, especially in the mannequin room, which, yeah, is frightening.

Chrissy seems to be having a blast in the video below, even when she's shrieking in terror and holding Andy. For added enjoyment, put on the closed caption for gems like, "[Chrissy shrieking]," "[Shrill screaming]" and "[Chrissy whimpers]."