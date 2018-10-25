Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look a Bride and Groom in Tonga

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Tonga Visit

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Meghan Markle looked ready to walk down the aisle...again.

Five months after she married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex gave fans wedding flashbacks when she joined her husband at the Consular House in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, for a private audience with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u.

Modeling her third look in five hours, Meghan wore a custom Theia dress.

(Thankfully, unlike her Self-Portrait dress, Theia's didn't have a price tag accidentally attached.)

"When her stylist reached out to inquire if I could make a dress for her Australian press tour, I stopped everything we were doing (my bridal show was just a week away) and immediately went to work on Her Royal Highness' gown," Theia's creative director, Don O'Neill, said in a press release. The dress was made in two days and shipped to her. Meghan reportedly "loved" the look, but there was a slight problem: "We needed to remake it with extra seam allowance."

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Invictus Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tonga Visit

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

At the time, Meghan hadn't revealed her pregnancy. "We knew immediately why this extra allowance was required, but mum's the word, and with less than one week to my bridal show, all hands were on deck once more," Don said. "We re-made the gown and I literally had to run down Broadway that Friday night to catch the UPS truck, making it with just minutes to spare!"

The dress is a hit—and Don knows it. "I am humbled and so excited to dress The Duchess of Sussex. It has been an exciting whirlwind collaboration," he marveled. "Her Royal Highness is a truly beautiful inspiring woman, a bright shining light in this world, and we at Theia are truly honored to be part of The Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand."

According to Don, Meghan "has long been a source of inspiration" for his design team. "Her classic, effortless and chic style—coupled with all the excitement leading up to her wedding earlier this year—inspired my Spring 2019 bridal collection," he said, "which I showed in April."

Royal Wedding, Official Photos, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski

Meghan's gown will soon be available for pre-order, retailing for $995.

The duchess' actual wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The silk gown featured an open bateau neckline, a sculpted waist and a rounded train. The veil, made from silk tulle, included a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, which represented the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country. Meghan approached Clare in January and already "had an idea of what she wanted," the designer told ITV the day after the wedding. They "worked very closely together" to create a "modern, fresh" design. More than anything, Clare said she wanted her to "feel absolutely incredible" in the dress. Harry even thanked Clare personally, telling her, "Oh, my God. Thank you. She looks absolutely stunning."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, Hunter March

3 Things You Need to Know About Nightly Pop's Hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Park and Hunter March Before the Show's Premiere

ESC: Camila Cabello

Chloë Grace Moretz's Makeup Artist Has the Answer to Your Bold Eyebrow Dreams

Grey's Anatomy

Teddy Is Back and Freaking Out on Grey's Anatomy

Robert De Niro

Suspicious Package Sent to Robert De Niro in New York City

Cardi B, Money

Cardi B on Nicki Minaj: "I Always Address People Face-to-Face"

Pooch Hall

Ray Donovan Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall Charged for DUI and Child Abuse

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tonga Visit

Fashion Faux Pas! Meghan Markle Leaves the Tag on Her $500 Dress

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.