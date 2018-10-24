American Horror Story: Apocalypse Is Making Us Think a Popular Fan Theory Is Legit

Elsewhere tonight, we learned a few important things.

First of all, we finally figured out how Myrtle (Frances Conroy) came back. As soon as Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) realized how bad things were going to get, she used a ton of her strength to resurrect her, despite her strict orders not to do so.

Second of all, we met the new Voodoo queen. We've met her before, because it's Dinah (Adina Porter), but now we see exactly who she was before her memory was wiped and she ended up in the bunker. She brought Papa Legba to Cordelia, but Cordelia wasn't willing to give up any of her girls to join him and Nan (Jamie Brewer) in hell, so he refused to help. We highly doubt that's the end of Dinah and Papa Legba's involvement, but we shall see.

And third of all: Bubbles. Frickin'. McGee. Turns out the fancy grandma played by Joan Collins in the first few eps was also a secret witch who had forgotten who she was. She was actually a movie star with telepathic powers, and she and Myrtle were fabulous BFFs. We've never had a need for more backstory in our lives!