Emilia Clarke May Have Just Confirmed Her Romance With Charlie McDowell

Step aside, Winter. There's potentially a new fiery romance in town and it involves none other than the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke.

The Game of Thrones star turned 32 on Tuesday and celebrated it with her apparent new beau, Charlie McDowell. Both Clarke and McDowell posted the same picture on Instagram. The photo shows two shadows on the sand with presumably Clarke getting kissed on the cheek. Her hand is up most likely holding a pair of shoes. McDowell captioned the picture, "Happy birthday, E" with a heart emoji.

Her caption felt pretty similar. "Well that was a birthday I won't be forgetting in a while," she wrote. She also included a heart emoji.

McDowell was previously linked to The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara back in 2012. The 35-year-old filmmaker is the son of legendary British actor, Malcolm McDowell, and also happens to be the stepson of The Good Place's Ted Danson. Not a bad family tree.