These Are Wendy Williams' Saltiest Clapbacks: From Megyn Kelly to Ariana Grande

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 3:51 PM
Wendy Williams tells it like it is.
The talk show host is known for being no-holds-barred when it comes to discussing pop culture or other subjects on her show. Her discussion with Rev. Al Sharpton on Wednesday was no different.
On Tuesday, Megyn Kelly made a comment about blackface during her show Megyn Kelly Today, and the statement received immediate backlash. "What is racist? You get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on black face on Halloween, or a black person that puts on white face for Halloween," she said on her show. "It was okay when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character."
Kelly later apologized for her opinion, but her remark about blackface still drew some ire from others on Wednesday. A few hours after her show, the host released an email statement about it and apologized for it again during her show on Wednesday. "I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry," she said in an email to NBC colleagues.
"The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep," she continued. "I've never been a 'pc' kind of person — but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age."
Wendy Williams brought it up on her show The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday and commented why she was so shocked to hear Kelly make these types of comments.
On Oct. 23, the Megyn Kelly Today host asked, "What is racist?" when it comes to people wearing blackface. On Oct. 24, Williams said on her show during a discussion with Rev. Al Sharpton, "Excuse me. This is such a basic thing for such an educated woman to know," she said. "She was lying."
Williams added, "It's shocking when it comes from such an educated woman with such a prime spot."
Williams was snubbed from receiving a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award, and she was not pleased about it. She told Elle, "Who's a better talk show host?! Don't have one! Don't have one! Will probably never get one. But it's okay. You know why? Because I've got the power of the people.
On her Lemonade album, Beyonce referenced a mysterious woman named "Becky with the good hair". Some people thought "Becky" was actually designer Rachel Roy, who has repeatedly denied having an affair with Jay-Z. which she has continuously denied.
In 2016, Williams commented on the affair and mentioned that she thought Roy was in on the game. "So Rachel Roy, first of all, you're not this fighting girl," Williams commented. "Unless you're on Jay Z and Beyoncé's payroll, and they pay you to mix it up for I guess sales for the Lemonade."
On Sept. 18, Julie Chen announced she was leaving The Talk as one of the co-hosts in order to "spend more time at home with my husband and our young son." Her husband is former CBS CEO Les Moonves, who resigned after a series of sexual assault allegations.
Chen was emotional and tearful during the announcement, which Williams commented on. "In my opinion, she wasn't crying because of the cast and the crew and the staff and stuff. She was crying because now she has to go back to that compound and deal with that man and try to keep her son out of it. And there is no compound to me that is big enough," she said.
In 2015, Williams received some backlash of her own when she made comments about Ariana Grande's appearance. "She's 21. She'll forever look 12," she said. "And I don't mean that in a good way. It's nice to look younger than you are, but when you look too young and then you're short—she's only like 4'11". I don't look at her as, like, a woman."
Williams is fully "Out of the Woods" when it comes to her feelings about Taylor Swift. In 2016, the host spoke out about Swift's former relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston. "Taylor Swift is just not that interesting to me," she said. "Here's the thing, she's trying to trick us into thinking she's a good woman because she bakes and cooks and it's actually working right now on Instagram."
And we know there will be plenty more "hot topics" with Williams.
