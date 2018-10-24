Stephenie Meyer Recalls Her Very First Memory From Twilight Set

Ten years and counting!

It's hard to believe that it's been a decade since Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart hit the big screen and fell in love in the blockbuster hit that changed their lives forever. Yes, we're talking about Twilight.

But what are these movies without the master book author Stephenie Meyer, who said at one of the many 10th anniversary screenings nationwide that she wrote the book series without thinking that anyone would read them but her.

The award-winning author dished at the screening what the whole mega-hit franchise means to her, stating that she came back because of the fans.

"It's really nice to see genuinely interested faces," she shared. "They've always been lovely all of the years I've been doing this and it's been a little, so it's kind of nice to come back to it and see so many people still receptive and excited."