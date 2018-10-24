Chrissy Teigen on How She Gets Ready for a Hot Date With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen's new makeup line is a compilation of everything the Hollywood star loves—cinnamon buns, spotlight-ready makeup and hot date nights included.

When the mother of two met with the Becca Cosmetics team with a desire to capture the holiday spirit in a makeup collaboration, she knew that their success would rely of their ability to create products that fit her lifestyle. As a host of Lip Sync Battle, she needs products that make her glow. As a mom of two, she wants products that are easy to apply. As the best-selling author of Cravings: Hunger for More, she wants to continuously indulge in the scents of baked goods. And, as John Legend's wife, Chrissy wants a product that instantly makes her feel sexy.

Enter Becca x Chrissy Teigen Cravings Collection, a selection of glittering, bronzy products that smell like her holiday recipes.