Sandra Bullock's Bird Box Trailer Is a Non-Stop Scare

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, Trailer

Netflix

Prepare to hold your breath for this entire trailer. 

The first preview for Sandra Bullock's upcoming film Bird Box has just debuted and let's just say you'll be on the edge of your seat for the entire 3 minutes. 

Described as a "post-apocalyptic horror film," the Netflix movie is based on Josh Malerman's 2014 novel and stars the Oscar winner as Malorie, a mother of two who must face a mysterious force that has decimated much of the world's population. 

As we can tell from the trailer, the force is an "entity that takes on the form of your worst fears," so described by Lil Rel Howery's character. In order to survive, Bullock flees with her two kids and must travel down a river. In addition to outlasting a two-day journey on the river, the trio must do it all while blindfolded. 

Photos

Sandra Bullock's Best Roles

"Every single decision I have made has been for them," Bullock powerfully declares in the trailer. Needles to say, she's playing a mom on a serious mission. 

The actress joins a star-studded cast featuring Tom Hollander, Machine Gun KellyBD Wong,Sarah PaulsonandJohn Malkovich

The film, directed by Susanne Bier, will be released by Netflix on December 21. 

You can catch your breath now!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Bullock , Movies , Netflix , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper

Life After Fixer Upper: How Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Finding Happiness Out of the Spotlight

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Step Out for Lunch With Her Dad Stephen

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, Hunter March

Nightly Pop Is Coming to Late Night! See Morgan, Nina and Hunter Join the Impressive List of Hosts

Nikki Bella, Sharna Burgess, Nia Jax, Total Divas 806

Get Ready for a Dance War! The Total Divas Prepare to Compete in the Ultimate Birthday Dance-Off!

Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson Enjoys Guys' Night Out With Machine Gun Kelly After Ariana Grande Split

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2? It Could Happen, But It'd Be Different

Megyn Kelly Apologizes for Racist Blackface Comments On-Air

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.