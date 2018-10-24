Cruel Intentions, Jurassic Park Leaving Netflix in November 2018

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 7:50 AM

Reese Witherspoon, Cruel Intentions

Columbia Pictures

The good news is Netflix is adding more titles than it's losing in November.

The bad news is the company also just announced which titles will no longer be available to stream next month. Some of the more popular films leaving include Amelie, Cruel Intentions, Jurassic Park, The Land Before Time, Paddington, The Reader and Steel Magnolias. Meanwhile, the first five seasons of the CBS hit Undercover Boss will also expire midway through the month.

Here is the complete list of titles leaving Netflix in November 2018:

Leaving 11/1/18

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

The Invasion

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Oculus

Phenomenon

The Reader

Run to me

Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball

Steel Magnolias

Up in the Air

Reese Witherspoon's Best Roles

Jurassic Park, Best Things, Dinosaur

Universal Pictures

Leaving 11/12/18

Anna Karenina

Leaving 11/16/18

Paddington

Leaving 11/17/18

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5

For a complete list of titles coming to Netflix in November 2018, click here.

