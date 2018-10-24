The New Jack Mystery on This Is Us: What's the Secret Behind the Vietnam Necklace?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 6:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us just dropped another mystery on viewers. At the end of "Toby," the Tuesday, Oct. 23 episode of the NBC drama, Kevin (Justin Hartley) was looking through old photos of his father from the Vietnam War. And what did he see? Why it's Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) with a woman. That woman? She's wearing Jack's necklace, the one given to Kevin.

Yes, you're at the level of at least three shocked emojis right now.

Viewers met the woman in Jack's "Vietnam" episode. Her young son ran up to Jack and offered him a fish. Fan theories about this woman are raging. And for those who are saying Jack wouldn't cheat on Rebecca (Mandy Moore ), you're right, he hadn't met Rebecca at this point.

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

"Obviously, she is a part of Jack's larger Vietnam story and what happened over there, and I think we can all feel that Kevin is inching closer and closer to finally launching that journey and getting himself to Vietnam," executive producer Elizabeth Berger told EW. "We are definitely going to get answers, and we're definitely going to see the way she fits into the larger puzzle."

The theories are running all over the place, from the necklace having to do with Jack's brother Nicky (Michael Angarano) and his death to a love affair and secret family.

"I think it's a really complex story. Any relationship between an American soldier and a Vietnamese woman at that time is going to be so complex, and bring with it so much loaded history, that it is safe to say that it is not going to be the most typical relationship," Berger said about Jack's relationship with the mystery woman.

Viewers know Kevin heads to Vietnam at some point during the third season. Could it be to meet with this woman? Or the little boy who tried to give Jack that fish? Is there another Pearson over there?

It's This Is Us, you will get answers...eventually.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , Milo Ventimiglia , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Doctor Strange

Netflix Adds A Christmas Prince 2, Doctor Strange in November 2018

Reese Witherspoon, Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions, Jurassic Park Leaving Netflix in November 2018

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Should We Be Worried For Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Sabrina and Harvey?

Peter Dinklage, GOT, Game of Thrones

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

The Conners

The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

"Queer Eye's" Jonathan Van Ness Says He "Can't Act Straight"

Steve Carell, The Office

Steve Carell Heads Back to TV: Where Is the Cast of The Office Now?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.