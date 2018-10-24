From Petco to Popeyes: These Are Post Malone's Favorite Delivery Orders

Post Malone's go-to food orders will make you feel "Better Now."

The award-winning singer shared his top picks with delivery service Postmates and has appropriately been dubbed "Post(Mate) Malone" by the company. According to Postmates, Posty is their #1 customer. He's ordered over 3,000 items in more than 660 orders in 52 different cities.

Yes, three thousand.

So what exactly does the "I Fall Apart" singer order online? Well, maybe Malone should have changed his second album title to Biscuts & Bentleys because he spent $8,000 on 10,000 biscuits from Popeyes.

In another instance, in a move of apparent last minute party planning, Malone spent $850 on supplies for the get-together. Some of those items in the purchase included 40 Solo cups, 2 handles of Tito's vodka, 6 bottles of orange juice, 4 bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon red wine and 3 packs of rolling papers. Seems like Posty knows how to throw a party, especially if his 2018 AMAs look was any indication.