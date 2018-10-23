Meghan Markle's Visit to Market in Fiji Cut Short Due to "Security Risk"

One of Meghan Markle's visits in Fiji was cut short due to a "security risk," according to reports.

The Duchess of Sussex was supposed to meet with market vendors in Suva, Fiji, but that ended after only six minutes, instead of her scheduled 15. During the stop at Suva Municipal Market, she was going to hear more about Markets for Change, which is a United Nations project dedicated to female empowerment.

Although Meghan was surrounded by security guards, Kensington Palace announced that the large crowds were the main cause of her early departure from the market.

On Saturday, the Palace also announced that the Duchess would "cut back" on some events after a fairly jam-packed schedule during her first week in Australia for her first royal tour with Prince Harry. The palace said in a statement, "After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour."