Chrissy Teigen Explains How Her Baby Miles Is Just Like John Legend

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 5:00 PM
Like EGOT-winning father, like baby son.
Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her son Miles Theodore Stephens in May, but the toddler is quickly taking after his father in many ways. He's the younger sibling of 2-year-old Luna Simone Stephens, who apparently follows in her mother's footsteps.
E! News sat down with Teigen at the Becca Cosmetics Cravings collaboration during Sephoria, an event held by Sephora, and dished about her kids and why she's looking forward to Halloween. According to the Lip Sync Battle host, her newborn tot "loves milk."
While Miles may not be able to sing his way across the Lip Sync Battle stage just yet, there are a few things that make his little heart burst with joy. "He loves being told he's handsome," Teigen told E! News. "He really lights up."
The model also revealed some ways that Luna and Miles differ in terms of their personalities. "He loves the quiet moments. He loves story time, but Luna was just such a bull," she revealed. "From the moment she came out, you just knew she was going to be such a Luna—just a nutcase. He's not really into anything. He loves sleeping and milk."
She added, "Miles is so reserved—he's just John. He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball."
Looks like all of Miles is taking after all of John.
Teigen also lit up when she talked about Halloween and her costume. "It's a surprise," she told E! News. "We always do costumes with friends so we can be cohesive, but John always gets the shaft when it comes to costumes."
Apparently, the "Glory" singer knows whatever his costume is isn't his favorite, but he goes along with it anyway. "He's like, 'Really?' and I'm like 'Please, it's going to be so funny!' and he does it," Teigen revealed. "This one is going to be his funniest one yet."
Trick-or-treating is still up in the air for their two little ones. Apparently, dressing up is just a part of Luna's repertoire. "Luna is at the age now where she just wants to be a fairy all day anyways, regardless if it's Halloween or not," Teigen said. "I don't know if she's even going to be into trick-or-treating."
She continued, "The dress up part is the most fun, so I don't know how we're going to make it different from every other day."
For now, Luna and Miles continue to be some of the cutest babies on Instagram, whether they're enjoying bath time together or spending a day at a safari park. Either way, Teigen and Legend continue to be Hollywood's chillest power couple, and we don't mind one bit if their kids follow in their parents' footsteps.
