Rihanna Shares 3 Game-Changing Makeup Tips in Her "Gothic Chic" Tutorial

Black lipstick just may be the next big thing, thanks to style and makeup icon, Rihanna.

The Fenty Beauty owner channeled her inner beauty blogger in a YouTube video, "Tutorial Tuesday With Rihanna," in which she created a look she calls "gothic chic."

"Today is all about this lip and this flyliner," she said kissing into the camera with Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint in Uninvited, a black hue.

While black is considered a bold choice for the lips, the "Wild Thoughts" singer argues that it can be a casual look. However, if it's too edgy for your everyday, the tutorial comes just in time for Halloween. Whether your plans include going full out with a costume or slapping on a pair of ears and calling it a day, Rihanna's makeup is a clear go-to, considering how easy it is to recreate.

Thanks to the star, all you need are a few products and her game-changing tips below!