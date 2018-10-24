Relationship Rumors, Big Beefs and a Secret Son: Inside Drake's Wildest Year Yet

"What I'm looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is, the fact that there's people making rumors or thinking that you f--ked my wife, and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit," West tweeted. "You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'Riri.' So when you're like, 'Ah I don't know where it comes from!' You're too smart for that, bro. You know where that comes from. Don't make no record with nothing that could be confused."

Of course, with Drake speaking on him once again, Pusha wasted no time responding, throwing an eyebrow-raising wrench into the works when he denied his source was Kanye. "It may make sense in Drake's mind that, 'Oh Ye told Push about my son and my situation. I was in Wyoming…," Pusha T said on The Joe Budden Podcast last week. "It's wrong. It didn't happen like that."

"The information came from 40," the rapper insisted, referring to the MS-stricked producer he'd so callously called out in "The Story of Adidon." "It didn't come from Kanye at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman...He talks to her daily, five, six hours a day...provides opportunity for her and ultimately speaks about how he's disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career. So on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and bring him gifts and all of this information. She divulged this information. That's where it came from."

Raise your hand if you saw that one coming.