John Mayer Reveals Shocking Confessions About His Sex Life

John Mayer is an open book when it comes to his sex life.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer revealed just how interesting his sex life is when he sat down with Cazzie David on his unofficial Instagram live show, Current Mood.

Mayer and David got into the nitty gritty details of what goes on behind closed doors when Cazzie asked whether or not the singer masturbates to his own music. "I don't think I've masturbated to any music, except when I was much younger and MTV was all there was for a young man," he answered.

Cazzie then realized how odd her question was and moved on to the next one: Does John ever do the deed with his music playing? In response, John candidly revealed, "No, but a girl has asked me to sing some of my songs in probably the run up to it."