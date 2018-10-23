The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

After Darlene, David and Blue have it out about Harris and parenting responsibilities, Darlene decided it was time she and David actually move from separated to divorced.

"It's going to be weird not being married to you," David told her.

With David in the past, Darlene is looking toward the future with nameless beau. "We only went out once, but I think he could be my soulmate," Darlene joked.

Meanwhile, Becky (Lecy Goranson) went to work with Dan (John Goodman) and his construction company, but showed up with a bottle of vodka disguised as water. Dan noticed immediately and had words with his daughter. Becky later admitted she has struggled with her use of alcohol recently and made a pact to get it under control. Dan told Becky she has six weeks to get a handle on it or the job is gone.