Canadian Rapper Jon James McMurray Dies Filming Airplane Stunt

Jon James McMurray passed away on Saturday while filming an airplane stunt in British Columbia, multiple outlets report.

The Canadian rapper was filming a video when he fell to his death while walking on the wing of a plane. "He died filming a project he had been working on for months," his management team said in a statement, confirming the 34-year-old's passing. "His final act included performing an airplane stunt that included rapping while walking on the wing. He had trained intensely for this stunt, however, as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn't correct."

"Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn't have time to pull his chute," the statement continued. "He impacted and died instantly."