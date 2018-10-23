Natalie Portman's Son Aleph Looks So Grown Up Now: See the Pics!

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Natalie Portman's little man isn't so little anymore.
Last night, the 37-year-old actress brought her 7-year-old son, Aleph Portman-Millepied, and one of his friends to the Staples Center to watch LeBron James' third game with the Los Angeles Lakers. While the San Antonio Spurs beat the home team 143-142 in overtime, James ended with 32 points and 14 assists. Despite the loss, it appears Portman and co. still had a good time, given their animated expressions. Monday's game marked was a rare public outing for the Academy Award winner and her son, who wore Shaquille O'Neal's retired No. 34 jersey.
It's been a busy weekend for the Vox Lux actress and her family.
On Sunday night, Portman promoted the documentary Eating Animals at the DGA Theater in L.A. Twenty-four hours earlier, E! News interviewed her husband, ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied, at the L.A. Dance Project Gala, where he spoke about raising their sons in the arts. "I want the world to be a world with the performing arts—a future where we're not distracted by technology and the information overdose, but a world where we feel real things and see real people. That's a better way to lead life," he said. "So, that's all I hope for them—that they'll grow up in a world with the arts. What they want to do to take part in the world is up to them."
Regarding the respective work he and Portman are doing, Millepied said, "We support each other in our endeavors, and Natalie has had an incredible year with all the work she's doing; she's [dedicated] to improving the world. Me and my little attempt to make things better here in this community for the arts? It's wonderful to have my wife support my precious endeavors."
As Millepied, who founded the L.A. Dance Project in 2012, explained to E! News, "Without money, without fundraisers, the arts couldn't exist. We live in a system of private fundraising when it comes to the arts in America, and I think this gala is particularly special, because a year ago we opened a public space downtown. To me, it's really something that's made all the difference, because when you start being in one place and thinking about what it means to have a dance company in one place, you start to think about community. How do you bring people together? How do you nurture the arts here in this city? And what does that mean?"
Thanks to several successful fundraisers and galas over the years, Millepied said, "We're offering community outreach, education programs, residences for choreographers. The goal is really, in the next couple of years, to produce works that are really representative of this city."
