Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller Days After Pete Davidson Breakup

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 7:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande shared an intimate look at her relationship with Mac Miller on Monday.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, fans can see the rapper wearing a suit as he talks to Ariana's grandmother. At one point, Mac looks back to smile at Ariana, who is filming the interaction. 

Just two months ago, the rapper died of an apparent overdose in his Studio City home at the age of 26, which a source previously said "truly devastated" the singer. This was evident in a tribute she made to the rapper in Sept. when she shared a cute video of her and Mac. Alongside the video, she wrote: "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Following his death, a source told E! News,"Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

These feelings were ultimately what led Grande to call off her brief engagement to comedian Pete Davidson last week. "She's been battling her feelings and knows that she needs to take time for herself right now," the insider said of her decision to end things with Pete.

Moreover, the source said, "Ever since Mac passed, she has been avoiding the grieving process and has been trying to keep herself insanely busy... Ariana wants to keep going, keep recording music and move on with her life, but understands that she needs to also deal with her emotions."

Pete, meanwhile, is "doing fine" and leaning on his family in his time of need, a source previously told E! News.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Mac Miller , Couples , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Donates $15,500 to Fan Whose Mom Is in a Coma

Elizabeth Rooney, Rosie O'Donnell

Surprise! Rosie O'Donnell Is Engaged to 33-Year-Old Girlfriend

Kendall Jenner

Vogue Responds to Kendall Jenner's Controversial Photo Shoot

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

G-Eazy Gushes About Girlfriend Halsey's ''Inspiring'' and ''Pure'' Talent

Selma Blair Opens Up About Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

How Ellen Pompeo Approaches Her Future With Grey's Anatomy

Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin Sets the Record Straight on Chandler Powell Engagement Rumors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.