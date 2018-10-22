Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller Days After Pete Davidson Breakup

Ariana Grande shared an intimate look at her relationship with Mac Miller on Monday.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, fans can see the rapper wearing a suit as he talks to Ariana's grandmother. At one point, Mac looks back to smile at Ariana, who is filming the interaction.

Just two months ago, the rapper died of an apparent overdose in his Studio City home at the age of 26, which a source previously said "truly devastated" the singer. This was evident in a tribute she made to the rapper in Sept. when she shared a cute video of her and Mac. Alongside the video, she wrote: "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Following his death, a source told E! News,"Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."