15 Subtle Ways to Add Gold Into Your Fall Décor

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 6:00 AM

No matter what stage you are at in your home decorating process, the job is never really done.

Even if you're obsessed with your current situation, you can always add a new chair here or redo the bookshelf there. Your home is a constantly evolving representation of your creativity and you are right to want to constantly be sprucing it up. That's why when a new trend comes into play, we're all over it.

And it just so happens that for fall, we're all about a subtle gold detail that screams luxury. From chic porcelain vases to modern desks, here are 15 gleaming gold details we're currently lusting after.

Optical Art Porcelain Dish

BUY IT: JONATHAN ADLER Optical Art Porcelain Catchall, $58

Console Table

BUY IT:  Better Homes & Gardens Genevieve Console Table, Wood Top with Gold Base, $149

Geometric Dog Statue

BUY IT:  Mainstays 5"High Tabletop Resin Geometric Dog Gold Finish, $12 

Porcelain Round Vase

BUY IT: JONATHAN ADLER Gala Porcelain Round Vase, $498

Velvet Stool

BUY IT:  Velvet Petal Stool, Black/Gold, $44

Wall Clock

BUY IT:  KARTELL Tic & Tac Wall Clock, $170

Decorative Tray

BUY IT:  Felicia Gold Metal Mirrored Decorative Tray, Gold, $60

Cactus Statue

BUY IT: Lulu and Georgia Malza Cactus Gold, $12

Black Desk

BUY IT: Julia Desk in Black Ash Veneer, $759

Luxury Candle

BUY IT:  ARMANI PRIVÉ CANDLE ROSE D'ARABIE ROSE SCENTED LUXURY CANDLE, $75 

Marbled Side

BUY IT:  Livonia Side Table, Marbled, $158

Branch Decor

BUY IT: A&B Home Aluminum Branch Décor, $118

Tic Tac Toe

BUY IT:  White & Gold Tic Tac Toe Game, $160

Bar Cart

BUY IT:  Better Homes & Gardens Nola Mid-Century Bar Cart, Gold Finish, $118

Metallic Pitcher

BUY IT:  Nordstrom at Home Gold Metallic Pitcher, $59

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

