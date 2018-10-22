Bindi Irwin Sets the Record Straight on Chandler Powell Engagement Rumors

Is Bindi Irwin engaged to beau Chandler Powell? Not so fast!

The 20-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin, who has been in a long-term relationship with the 21-year-old athlete, has recently been sparking engagement rumors. But Bindi has now cleared up all of the speculation during an exclusive interview with E! News.

"There's always a few engagement rumors swelling, but I promise you, I can clear the air, we're not engaged yet guys," Bindi told us at the Crikey! It's the Irwins premiere.

She then went on to promise us, "But I swear I will let you know when it happens, really."