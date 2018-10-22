BREAKING!

Amy Schumer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Fischer

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 1:51 PM

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is pregnant!

The I Feel Pretty actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer. Schumer shared the exciting baby news on friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram, by writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendation's for voters for the upcoming midterm elections. Yellin captioned the video on her story, "@amyschumer Getting Out the Vote, and Something Else."

Amy teased her followers with the shocking reveal on her Instagram by sharing a silly photo of her and Chris' face photo-shopped onto the bodies of Prince Harryand a pregnant Meghan Markle. Schumer wrote, "About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what's really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!"

The happy announcement comes nearly eight months after the 37-year-old comedian married the 38-year-old chef in a surprise ceremony in Malibu. On Feb. 15, Schumer confirmed her marriage to Fischer by posting a series of photos from the wedding to Instagram, along with the caption, "Yup."

Amy Schumer Marries Chris Fischer in Surprise Wedding

Amy Schumer

Jennifer LawrenceJake GyllenhaalLarry David and Judd Apatow were among the celeb guests in attendance at the wedding, during which comedian John Early presided over the ceremony.

Schumer and Fischer first went public with their relationship just days before their seaside nuptials. The actress confirmed the romance rumors by sharing a photo of her and Fischer kissing in a photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party.

Before her marriage to Fischer, Schumer had previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch. The couple had been dating for two years prior to calling it quits in May 2017.

Congratulations to the couple on the baby news!

