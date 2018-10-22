How Ellen Pompeo Approaches Her Future With Grey's Anatomy

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ellen Pompeo's exit from Grey's Anatomy isn't nigh…just yet.

Pompeo made headlines when she told EW it might be time to hang up her stethoscope and say goodbye to Meredith Grey following season 16 (the last she's currently contracted for, ABC has yet to officially order the season). "I'm clearly not prepared right now to make any kind of formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell," Pompeo said. "It's about time that I mix it up. I'm definitely looking for a change."

However, rumors of her exit, which seem to have kicked up again thanks to a blind item, are just that right now.

Photos

Grey's Anatomy: A Brief History of Meredith's Love Interests

"I take it day by day and season by season," Pompeo told E! News at the 2018 GLSEN Respect Awards.

If and when Pompeo decides to call it quits with Grey's Anatomy that'll be the end of the show, series creator Shonda Rhimes has said.

"Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show," Rhimes said. "So, the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping. So, I don't know if we'll see 600, but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in. So, we'll see where that takes us."

Pompeo was on hand to receive the Inspiration Award. Rhimes presented it to her for her advocacy work on behalf of marginalized communities and people. "It's humbling to say the least," Pompeo said about the honor, noting the kids who are on the ground making efforts for change.

"These kids are the ones who are suffering," she said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from Pompeo.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , Ellen Pompeo , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Arrow, Flashforwards

Arrow Reveals the Future: Everything We've Learned So Far

Yara Shahidi Talks Changing the Game at GLSEN Respect Awards

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

The LADYGANG Ladies Joke About Going Streaking and Popping Champagne at the 2018 PCAs...But Only If They Win

Modern Family

Twist! The Modern Family Death Is a Human, Not the Dog

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Gives Hints About "Modern Family" Death

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

From Last Man Standing to Hawaii Five-0, How Are TV's Revivals, Remakes and Reboots Doing?

Jimmy Kimmel, John Stamos, Children's Hospital L.A. Gala

John Stamos Pokes Fun at Jimmy Kimmel When He Learns He's a People's Choice Awards Finalist

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.