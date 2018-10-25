Feeling Lucky? PrettyLittleThing is Giving You a Chance to Win Big!

  • By
    &

by Joyce Park | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 10:55 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
PLT Unicorn Ticket

Attention all fashion enthusiasts: it's your LUCKY DAY! Starting today, PrettyLittleThing will be dropping 1 million "Unicorn Tickets" into the parcels of some very lucky winners. 

With Unicorn Tickets, everyone is a winner, with discounts ranging from 10%-50%. But, it doesn't stop there... If you're extra lucky, a magic unicorn will appear (like the one below) during checkout and you can potentially win an even bigger prize ranging from a year worth of free clothes to a holiday to up to $10,000 cash prizes!  How nice does that sound?

Want to make sure you have a chance to win? Here's what you need to do. Head to PrettyLittleThing.com and make a purchase (sounds easy so far, right?). Then, once you receive your package, look inside for a Unicorn Ticket (example above). Next, take your ticket and head to PrettyLittleThing's Black Friday page to redeem. Enter your order number and email and see what you've won!

PLT Unicorn Dollars Prize Image

Now head to PrettyLittleThing.com and get started! Good luck, girl!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ PrettyLittleThing , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson Ross Is a Budding Style Icon—Here's Proof

ESC: Blake Lively

How Blake Lively and More Celebs Are Rethinking the Classic Trench Coat

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell Shares 9 Fall Pieces That Will Make You Look Insta-Fly

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Twinning Royals in Polka Dots

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

How to Style 3 Hot Fall Outerwear Trends Like an It Girl

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.