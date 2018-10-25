Feeling Lucky? PrettyLittleThing is Giving You a Chance to Win Big!

by Joyce Park | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 10:55 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
Attention all fashion enthusiasts: it's your LUCKY DAY! Starting today, PrettyLittleThing will be dropping 1 million "Unicorn Tickets" into the parcels of some very lucky winners.
With Unicorn Tickets, everyone is a winner, with discounts ranging from 10%-50%. But, it doesn't stop there... If you're extra lucky, a magic unicorn will appear (like the one below) during checkout and you can potentially win an even bigger prize ranging from a year worth of free clothes to a holiday to up to $10,000 cash prizes! How nice does that sound?
Want to make sure you have a chance to win? Here's what you need to do. Head to PrettyLittleThing.com and make a purchase (sounds easy so far, right?). Then, once you receive your package, look inside for a Unicorn Ticket (example above). Next, take your ticket and head to PrettyLittleThing's Black Friday page to redeem. Enter your order number and email and see what you've won!
Now head to PrettyLittleThing.com and get started! Good luck, girl!
