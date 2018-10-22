Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Confirm Romance With a Kiss and Fried Chicken

BACKGRID
Now this is how date night should be done!
After pop culture fans started speculating that Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp may be more than just friends, the famous duo appears to be setting the record straight thanks to their latest night out in the Big Apple.
Photographers caught the pair in the East Village this weekend where they enjoyed a meal at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken. And yes, they also were caught sharing sweet kisses on the lips.
"They were very sweet together," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They wrapped their arms around each other in line and linked arms the entire time. They seemed very happy to be together."
Lily-Rose kept things casual with denim jeans and a white T-shirt. As for Timothée, he sported dark denim and a black fleece jacket. As for the pink New York Yankees baseball cap, the pair appeared to share the accessory as temperatures dipped in the Big Apple. Awww!
While we can't tell you exactly what they ordered at the establishment known for "fried chicken at a fine dining restaurant," we're crossing fingers some delicious chicken was on their plates.
"When they left, they stopped on a street corner and shared another passionate kiss," an eyewitness continued. "They huddled together in the rain but loved being outside and were laughing and smiling the entire time. They seemed very into each other."
Earlier this month, romance rumors between the young A-listers sparked after they were spotted together at a New York City coffee shot and walking through Central Park.
At the same time, fans couldn't help but remember that the co-stars recently wrapped production on the Netflix film The King. In other words: Perhaps it was just two friendly co-workers hanging out outside of work.
But with this weekend's photos now surfacing, fan sites are freaking out and totally shipping the duo.
"THEYRE SO CUTEEEE," one fan wrote on Instagram. Another user added, "Omg omg omg omg yassss." Let the love story begin!