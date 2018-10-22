Everything Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Said About Their Split

This is the part when we want to hear from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

More than a week after the famous couple called off their engagement after a whirlwind romance, fans of the pair are still hoping to get some clarity about what went wrong.

And while unnamed sources haven given a glimpse into the stars' new reality, the exes have mostly stayed quiet—well, almost.

Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star co-hosted the comedy show Judd & Pete for America, benefiting Swing Left at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood. Spoiler alert: He couldn't help but address the split making news around him.

"Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," Pete told the crowd. "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"