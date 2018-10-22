See Photos From The O.C. Star Chris Carmack's Wedding to Erin Slaver

Chris Carmack and his longtime love Erin Slaver got married over the weekend.

The 37-year-old actor—best known for his television roles in The O.C. (as Luke Ward), Nashville (as Will Lexington) and Grey's Anatomy (as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln)—announced the joyous news by publishing pictures from his wedding on Instagram, writing, "First look on the big day!"

The couple hired Nashville-based Teale Photography to capture the big day.

Nashville actor Sam Palladio shared a few behind-the-scenes snapshots via Instagram, writing, "2 of my favourite people in the world got married this weekend and it was the most best weekend ever. Love you @realcarmack and @erinslaver." His girlfriend, singer Cassadee Pope, added, "We were all smiles Friday while watching @erinslaver and @realcarmack get hitched."