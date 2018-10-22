Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Jet Off for 48-Hour Honeymoon

It was just days ago that the couple stunned fans when it was confirmed that they tied the knot in a reportedly intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York on Thursday, just three months after publicly confirming their engagement.

The proposal also took place during a weekend in upstate New York, with Kloss telling Vogue, "The proposal was romantic and sweet."

From the little snippets the 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model has since shared of their special day, it definitely looks like their wedding day was just as sweet—literally!

According to snaps shared on social media, the bride enjoyed bites of their Milk Bar wedding cake at 2 a.m. After all, when you're the bride, any time is a good time to grab a fork and dig in.