Meghan Markle Cradles Her Baby Bump on a Stroll With Prince Harry

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 4:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Baby Bump Cradle

Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

 Meghan Markle was glowing on Fraser Island Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Sussex skipped a few royal engagements to get some R&R at the exclusive Kingfisher Bay resort. After Prince Harry visited the McKenzie's Jetty, he returned by boat to Kingfisher Bay. His wife, wearing a $218 Reformation Pineapple dress, received him at the end of the pier, walking with him hand-in-hand to greet the royal admirers.

Harry and Meghan met the Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, before being welcomed by the Butchulla People, the traditional owners of the island (which they call K'gari).

Harry and Meghan looked delighted during the Welcome to Country smoking ceremony. The tour stop celebrated the dedication of the island's rain forests to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, a royal initiative aimed at building an international network of conservation programs.

(Fraser Island is the largest sand island in the world, with 206,970 acres of protected forest.)

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Invictus Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

At one point, Meghan bent down to speak to Noeline Walk, 85, Fraser Island's oldest and longest-living resident. "She asked me since I was local what I would suggest she have for tea. 'Seafood, of course!' I told her," Noeline told reporters. "'Oh, I'll have to give it a try,' she said."

The 37-year-old duchess also chatted with another local resident: "Aunty" Joyce Owen, 87. "I told her a story about my father, which she loved, and I wished them every happiness in the world with their baby," Joyce told reporters. "She said thank you and that they were so happy."

Harry and Meghan's 16-day royal tour will take them to Fiji Tuesday.

During his speech at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend, Harry thanked the locals. "Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days. I've been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you," he said, "and we've been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

How Well Do Jack & Jack Know Each Other?

DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, Stephen Stagliano

How DeAnna Pappas Found Her Happily Ever After Following The Bachelorette

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Is Following the Same Path as Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian West, TEST

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Grateful" for Frightening Robbery in Paris

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.