Every Time Wells Adams Has Defended Sarah Hyland on Instagram

Sarah Hyland's boyfriend Wells Adams is not cool with people criticizing his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star and the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum have been dating for a year and in recent weeks, he has clapped back at fans who expressed negative opinions about her body and style choices on Instagram.

On Sunday, Hyland posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a bikini, which Adams took during their summer vacation. One person wrote in the comments, "May catch a lot of s--t for this, but @sarahhyland you have a large fan base, filled with both fans who care for your well being and those who are 'yes-men' and will say whatever to make you happy. Me, I'm the type of fan who really concerned. You look really unhealthy. Being that skinny can't be safe. No go on and lynch me for expressing myself."

"You, your the type of fan who's a douche bag," Adams replied.