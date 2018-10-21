Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Ariana Grande Breakup Onstage at Comedy Show

Pete Davidson has broken his silence about his split from Ariana Grande, and he's even able to joke about it.

It was revealed last week that the 24-year-old SNL star and 25-year-old pop star had broken up and called off their engagement following a whirlwind summer romance. On Saturday night, he made his first stage appearance since the news broke, co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America, benefiting Swing Left at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, with Judd Apatow.

"Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," Davidson told the crowd. "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

During their relationship, Grande had acquired a $16 million apartment in New York City for her and Davidson. A source close to Davidson told E! News last week he's "staying with family" and was "doing fine" after the split, adding, "He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing."