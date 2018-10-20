Carrie Underwood Fully Embraces Being a "Soccer Mom"

Underwood announced in August that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, were expecting their second child. The pregnancy news is especially joyful for their family after Underwood had an especially tumultuous 2017, which included a huge fall that required reconstructive surgery. "Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year," she told Redbook in August.

Aside from the tumble down her front stairs, the "Love Wins" singer revealed to CBS Sunday Morning that she had three miscarriages over the course of two years. "Oh, lawdy! 2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she said. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out...Yeah. It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.' And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out."